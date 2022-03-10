Rubic One Day Volume Reaches $307,638.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Rubic has a market cap of $16.88 million and $307,638.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.61 or 0.06579553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,116.10 or 0.99808335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041905 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

