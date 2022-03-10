Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.56

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.56 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.59). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.57), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.56.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)
Further Reading
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.