Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($73.91) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.05 ($51.14) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.91.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

