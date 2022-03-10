Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.74. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

