Royal Bank of Canada Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

