Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

