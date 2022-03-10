Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

