Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $4.39. Rover Group shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 22,250 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

