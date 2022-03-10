Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 809,029 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.