Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Rakhi Kumar Sells 3,091 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROIV opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.