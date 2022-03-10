Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Buys $291,400.00 in Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVX. Cowen began coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

