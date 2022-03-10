Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

