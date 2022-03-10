Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 237.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,171 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,842.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

