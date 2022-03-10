Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 15 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RWA opened at GBX 592 ($7.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 729.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 746.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £453.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.34. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 892 ($11.69).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.78) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Robert Walters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.
