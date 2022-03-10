Robert W. Baird Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $25.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Udemy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $11.67 on Monday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.57.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

