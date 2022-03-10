Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 3,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GL stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

