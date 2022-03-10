Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,032. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.