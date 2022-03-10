Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,795 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

