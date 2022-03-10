Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 3,922 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX traded up $3.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 78,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

IX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

