Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,204 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. 44,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

