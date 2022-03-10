Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 4,504,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,687. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17.

