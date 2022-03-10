Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
