Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,726.90.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

