Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 228 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $65.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.58. 4,053,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,671.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,088.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,304.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

