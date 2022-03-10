Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 176 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 383.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $693,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 50.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.26. The stock had a trading volume of 72,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.67 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

