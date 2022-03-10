Riley Mccormack Buys 20,000 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 131.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digimarc by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

