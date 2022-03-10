RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $696.29.

NYSE:RH opened at $346.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.17. RH has a twelve month low of $321.78 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

