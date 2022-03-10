Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $32.94 million and $106,776.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00103520 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

