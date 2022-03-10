Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys $794,772.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 103,005 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,894,261.95.

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thilo Schroeder bought 116,290 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder bought 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 641,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,107. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

