Reviewing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 2 7 0 2.78

Leidos has a consensus target price of $110.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.48% 22.74% 7.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.14 $2.35 million N/A N/A Leidos $13.74 billion 1.05 $753.00 million $5.26 19.56

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Leidos beats Healthcare Triangle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on June 1, 1969, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

