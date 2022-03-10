REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 261,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in REV Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in REV Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

