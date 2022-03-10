Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Target (NYSE: TGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $278.00 to $294.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $252.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $290.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $353.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2022 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Target is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $216.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $176.68 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Target by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

