Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Up to $21.06

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.06, but opened at $21.87. Renren shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 5,054 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

