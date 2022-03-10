Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $504.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

