Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Limestone Bancorp worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMST opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several analysts recently commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

