Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASMB stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

