Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 320,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

