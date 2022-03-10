Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.25% of AmpliTech Group worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a current ratio of 35.66. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

