Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 64,747 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of OpGen worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 71.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OpGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.