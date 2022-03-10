Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Regis Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
Regis Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
