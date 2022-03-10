Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Update

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RWBYF stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

