Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.44

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.44 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 5,561 ($72.86), with a volume of 2050667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,560 ($72.85).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($98.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($99.29).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £41.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1,287.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,132.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,988.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is -38.80%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.