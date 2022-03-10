Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ):

3/8/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

3/3/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.50 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

2/11/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.26 on Thursday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$14.03 and a 1 year high of C$21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.57%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.36%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

