Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN) recently:

3/3/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.25.

3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00.

2/25/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

1/14/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

1/12/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $40.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 190,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,007. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.