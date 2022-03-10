Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RDI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

