Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $12,567.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00.

RDI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,532. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

