Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $107.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $98.52 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $104.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

