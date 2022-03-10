Raymond James Reiterates “C$52.00” Price Target for Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)

Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

PLC opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$29.08 and a 1-year high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.8925082 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

