Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.48. 104,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,594. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$20.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.13.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

