Raymond James Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$24.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.79.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.68. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

